FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Black Hills Energy filed a rate review application requesting a base rate increase on December 4.

The company says this is to cover capital investments and operational costs. It says that since 2021, it has invested about $130 million to cover infrastructure improvements like replacing aging or end-of-life pipes with new material that is safer and more reliable.

If the request is approved energy bills would go up about $15 a month starting late 2024.

“It’s a pretty robust and complex system,” said Black Hills president of operations Energy Marc Eyre. “I think we span over 7,000 miles of transmission and distribution piping, so as with any asset as it ages and matures, it requires maintenance and ongoing investment to keep it running and reliable.”

Black Hills Energy says it services more than 184,000 Arkansas residents. The company says customers should reach out to learn about the services it offers if they’re having trouble paying their energy bill.