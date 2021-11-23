Black Hills Energy offers tips to manage higher winter heating bills

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As winter heating season begins, Black Hills Energy is urging customers to plan now for the impacts of higher natural gas prices.

Black Hills Energy estimates that Arkansas residential natural gas customers should plan for an increase of approximately 46% of the total bill compared to last winter.

This analysis is based on typical winter weather, market conditions and current natural gas price forecasts. Actual monthly costs will depend on customer usage.

For natural gas customers in Arkansas, natural gas costs are collected via a semi-annual gas cost adjustment, or GCA, which is adjusted up or down depending on actual costs. The most recent annual gas cost adjustment was implemented Nov. 1.

Black Hills Energy customers can consider options like Budget Billing, a payment plan that averages the amount owed each month. This budget option supports customers looking to avoid the seasonal variances in bills by averaging out their usage over a 12-month period.

The company also encourages simple energy conservation and efficiency tips to help customers prevent energy waste and keep their expenses down throughout the heating season.

For updates on how Black Hills Energy is ready to respond to increased natural gas prices and for more tips on saving energy, visit www.blackhillsenergy.com/winter-ready.