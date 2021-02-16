Black Hills Energy working to restore service in Pea Ridge

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In Pea Ridge, technicians with Black Hills Energy are shutting off 2,300 gas meters. The plan is to purge and pressure test the system, and getting customers back online by Tuesday tonight, February 16.

Earlier today service was interrupted.

The process of bringing customers back on to the system requires several steps,” said Chad Kinsley, vice president of operations Black Hills Energy Arkansas. “We must first make sure all gas meters are off, then purge the system so it’s ready for the reintroduction of the natural gas supply. Finally, our technicians will go door-to-door and relight each customer’s gas appliances.”

First, technicians will go door-to-door and turn off meters. Once it’s confirmed the system is safe, the techs will relight the meters.

For updates on service restoration, customers can visit www.blackhillsenergy.com/pea-ridge

Customers may detect a faint smell of gas, similar to rotten eggs, because a chemical called Mercaptan has been added. This smell is normal, according to the company.

There will be more than 80 technicians in Pea Ridge to help restore service.

Black Hills customers can help the process go quicker if snow could be cleared around the gas meters and make sure pets are leashed or inside. A person 18 years or older needs to be present during the relighting process. If no one is home a door tag will be left with information on how to have service restored.

The warming station for residents has moved from 781 W Pickens Road to 1319 Weston Street.

Please remember the following safety tips: