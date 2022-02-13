FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – It’s Black History Month, and in light of that, one proud black business owner is reflecting on his experience working and growing up in the community.

Nick Wright says he couldn’t be prouder to be in Northwest Arkansas, and he also couldn’t be prouder to be carrying on the tradition Herman’s Ribhouse.

Something he wouldn’t be able to do without the support of the community.

“I don’t think the community supports me because I’m a black business owner, I think they support Herman’s because it’s Herman’s,” says Wright.

Herman’s Ribhouse in Fayetteville has been a staple of the community since 1964.

Since its opening on New Year’s Day, Herman’s has had four different generations of owners, Nick and Carrie Wright being the lastest.

“I know what my forefathers did to get me here, without them no way in hell I could own Herman’s Ribhouse, no way,” says Wright.

Wright says he’s proud to be a black business owner and he’s proud to be carrying on the tradition of Herman’s.

But he acknowledges the challenges that come with being a black member of any community.

“What white people don’t understand is when you walk into an elevator, sometimes a lady might grab her purse,” says Wright. “I didn’t have very many of those challenges because I worked at Herman’s, I grew up in an area that’s totally educated. I mean Northwest Arkansas people who are educated.”

