BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – One Arkansas woman is working to help people who menstruate by providing emergency period packs to business and schools.

April Roy started her company, company FemPAQ Inc. in 2018. It’s based in Bentonville.

After seeing her mother run her own business, she never thought she would be capable of putting in the hard work to run a business herself. But after a trip with a friend to Los Angeles changed everything.

Her friend got her period unexpectedly on the trip and they couldn’t find any products that didn’t involve a cardboard applicator. There was no convenient solution, which made her upset. So she took matters into her own hands.

FemPaq creates emergency period packs that include plant-based and hypoallergenic tampons, pads and liners, a feminine wipe, a black panty, Ibuprofen and a bar of dark chocolate.

A big part of her mission is to create period equity and end menstruation stigma.

“It’s about me being at the zoo with my kids or at an amusement park and having the ability to get a product if I get my period there unexpectedly,” said Roy. “Not having to stress and feel like I have to go home.”

She has partnered with two hotels in Bentonville and with the Texarkana Arkansas School District to provide her kits to the people at those facilities. She wants to expand into more schools across the state, as well as airlines and airports.

She’s also partnering with non-profits like local women’s shelters and the Teen Action Support Center.

“We want to make sure that we create fem-tech company that is all about women’s health and not just in regards to this product, the policy and legislation when it comes to making menstrual equity accessible,” said Roy.

As Black History Month wraps up and Women’s History Month begins in March, Roy embodies both, and hopes to inspire others to follow their dreams.

“When you find something that you love, it’s not work,” she said. “I would say if you see a problem and you find a solution, keep at it. We are so behind when it comes to women’s health in this country and there are so many more problems that need to be solved. If you are a woman or a young girl, it doesn’t matter what age you are, you can start a business.”

