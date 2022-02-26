SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Northwest Arkansas Black Owned Business Expo highlighted more than 50 businesses today in Springdale.

The 3rd annual even was full of food, shopping and celebration.

It was an opportunity to bring more exposure to locally owned minority businesses in NWA.

One of the organizers, Sierra Polk, says seeing the community’s support of business is exciting.

“It’s incredible. Every year that we hosted this, we’ve seen 3, 400 people every year. And this year of course, we wanted to see even bigger and better, so we got a bigger and better venue and we’re just excited to welcome everyone into the community,” said Polk.