Black History Month celebration continues at St. James Baptist Church

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — It is the second Sunday in a month-long celebration of black history at the St. James Baptist Church and members today were treated to a special service with a guest choir.

This year’s theme is I AM Black History and churchgoers pay tribute to Black History Month by wearing symbolic colors.

Officials at the church ask that members represent the African flag by wearing a select color each week.

1st Sunday- GOLD, is for the richness of the people

2nd Sunday- RED, is for the blood shed, Black Minds Matter shirts

3rd Sunday- BLACK, is for the people

4th Sunday- GREEN, is for the Earth and wealth of the people

Over the course of the month, the church will also welcome several guest choirs including the UAPB Vesper Choir, LOVE Choir, and the Langston Choir.

The last weekend the church welcomes a special African dance group Afrique Aya.