Black Lives Matter: A conversation

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Public Library hosts a roundtable discussion about the Black Lives Matter movement with black community members tonight.

Panel members discussed the purpose and evolution of the movement.

Dequeshia Prude-Wheeler, local attorney and alumna of the University of Arkansas School of Law, moderated the event.

Panelists include:

Dr. Caree Banton – Associate Professor of Afro-Caribbean History at the U of A

Jared Carter – Founder of HandsUpNWA

Olivia Patterson – Representative of the Teen Action and Support Center

One topic of discussion was how to get people to understand the difference in saying “Black Lives Matter” and “All Lives Matter”.

“When we say Black Lives Matter, it’s not, we’re not saying all lives don’t matter. Obviously everyone’s life has value but we’re saying that black lives are the lives that are being put in jeopardy right now,” said Olivia Peterson with Teen Action and Support Center.



“There are enough metaphors … So at this point, if you don’t understand you don’t want to,” HandsUpNWA Founder Jared Carter said. “I don’t know that you can be an ally if you’re still on that.”

The entire roundtable is on the Fayetteville Public Library Facebook page.

Last month, in a special Digital Town Hall, “Voices of Courage” we also brought together a panel of prominent community leaders for an open discussion on race.