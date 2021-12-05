Black Santa shows the importance of representation

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Santa made a stop in Bentonville Saturday as part of the Northwest Arkansas Chapter of Jack and Jill’s event: Cookies with Santa.

The event featured Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus, reindeer rides, and a holiday movie. Santa spread holiday cheer and a message of representation.

Angela Collier, parent and president of Jack and Jill NWA, said Black Santa lets kids meet someone that looks like them.

“In everyday life it’s important for children of color to see themselves represented in all facets of life and it’s also important for children who are not of color to see that as a normal everyday occurrence,” Collier said.

Part of the proceeds from the event goes to the Jack and Jill Foundation and the other part will go toward Canopy NWA.

Arkansas Soul, a digital news source, has compiled a list where you can spot Black Santa in the Natural State this holiday season. You can view that list here.

Niketa Reed, Arkansas Soul executive director, also highlighted the importance of representation during the holiday season.

“We want to see more Black Santas make appearances, we want our children, especially children of color, to see someone who looks like them, and they could go and experience some of that joy and fun,” Reed said.