FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Another country legend is following in Garth Brooks’ footsteps with his own virtual concert.

This all-new summer concert features Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and Trace Adkins.

It will play at 300 drive-in theaters across the U.S. including our very own 112 Drive-In in Fayetteville and the Tower Drive-in in Oklahoma.

Tickets go on sale next Tuesday, July 14 at $115 per car.

Drive-in rock out Saturday, July 25.