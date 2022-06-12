ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A 5k and squirt gun battle took place yesterday at the Railyard Bike Park in Rogers.

The “Blast & Dash 5k” cooled down attendees by handing them a water gun at the start of the race and they can choose who to soak during the race.

The race day lead, Lowell Starr, says it’s all about getting the family out to do something fun together.

“We see a lot of smiles generally when we are starting and finishing an on the course,” Starr said.

The event was hosted by Five Star NTP. Money from the event will go the Boys & Girls Club of America.