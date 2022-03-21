FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Razorbacks are heading to San Francisco for the Sweet Sixteen, and it won’t be cheap for loyal fans following them.

University of Arkansas sophomore Cole Phillips rarely misses a Razorback game. He’s been saving up money for years for opportunities like the Sweet Sixteen game against Gonzaga, which he thinks would be the perfect use of his savings.

Although, he won’t go without his “play by play guy”—his father who calls the games for him. Phillips said he has enough money to go, but not enough for his dad to come along, even if they drove.

Also, once they get there, the cost to spend the night is higher than some would like. Courtney Jensen, a travel agent with Fisher and Stout in Fayetteville usually suggests planning as far ahead as possible for all trips, but knows in situations like this, it’s almost impossible.

Jensen said most standard hotels in San Francisco will cost around four hundred or five hundred dollars a night. Which is still more than Phillips and his dad can pay.

Jensen said travelers should plan on spending around five hundred dollars a day per person, but according to Tickpick, the average price for a game ticket alone is just under four hundred dollars. Jensen said finding a hotel with as many amenities as possible such as a shuttle to the game, or complimentary breakfast is the way to go.

“It’s that added value that’s so it’s just so worth it,” said Jensen.

Phillips said he’d even sleep in the car if it meant he could witness the Razorbacks beat Gonzaga.

“Even just sitting in the arena for tip-off would be indescribable really,” said Phillips. “There’s not really words; basketball has meant so much for me and my dad and bonding together.”

Jensen also said there’s no shame in booking with third-party websites, like Expedia, to find that good deal. Although she said to be careful because if there is a problem with your flight or room, you’ll have to go through them to resolve it, rather than the airline or hotel itself.

If you want to help send Phillips and his dad to the game you can donate to his GoFundMe here.