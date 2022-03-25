FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Razorbacks beat the number one team in the nation, and there to experience all the excitement was the blind University of Arkansas student that fellow razorbacks, KNWA/FOX24 viewers and family members helped get there.

Cole Phillips knew that if he could make it to the Razorback’s Sweet Sixteen game, they would win, but he wouldn’t go without his dad, Brent, who calls all the plays for him.

Just a couple days ago he created a GoFundMe to get him and his dad to the game and it was a slam dunk because he reached his goal within hours. Cole said his spring break was completely turned around.

“The amount of experience in just memories that I am getting, and I’m just so blessed to have that opportunity,” said Cole.

From a layover in Vegas, an airport dance-off and the game, Cole and Brent haven’t stopped smiling since the trip began.

Cole said he keep leaning over to his dad during the game to tell him how much shock he was in to actually be at the Chase Center. He has never been to California, an NBA stadium or any March Madness game before the Sweet 16 game.

Borg Klein, the usher in Cole’s section said they were some of the earliest fans to arrive and thy brought the energy.

“I’ve met a lot of fans over the years and they’re definitely at the top,” said Klein.

Brent said his son treats being a hogs like a job. They were given tickets for the Elite Eight game as well, so Cole said it’s time to prepare.

“We’re going to war with the other fans, to be more pumped up and giving more of our energy to the team,” said Cole.

Cole said the day of the Razorback Sweet Sixteen game was the best day of his life.

The Razorbacks have never lost a game Cole has been at, so with him as a good luck charm, there might be another Hogs win.

If you’re not able to travel like the Phillips, there will be a watch party for the Elite Eight here at the Bud Walton Arena tomorrow.