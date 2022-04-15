FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A few weeks ago, Cole Phillips was sitting in his dorm room at the University of Arkansas during spring break talking about his dreams to go to the Razorbacks Sweet 16 game in San Francisco with his dad, Brent Phillips, who calls all the shots for him.

After talking about the expenses to travel, Cole decided to make a GoFundMe page. A lot of people donated to make his basketball dream come true. In fact, Cole and his dad, had so much left over, they were able to pay it forward to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Arkoma.

“It was giving back to the community that gave to us, as well as giving back to the organization that provided so much for us in the past,” said Cole.

Anesthesia and surgeries are nothing new for Cole. Doctors began working to preserve Cole’s vision when he was six months old before losing his eyesight in eighth grade. During his dozens of eye surgeries, Cole stayed at Ronald McDonald Houses.

Cole said it was comforting to have a place to stay that was safe and affordable.

“It is so important to bring donations in and an adopt a room,” said Stephanie Medford, the CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Arkoma. “It is not only a nice thing for a family to have when they have a sick child, but it’s actually a necessary thing.”

Cole and his dad are adopting the Quiet Room at the Mercy Hospital Ronald McDonald Family Room in Rogers.

They’ll be giving the room a new name with a razorback twist and adding a quote book for each family to add to during their stay. Cole said motivational quotes and bible verses fuel his positivity.

Cole’s dream is to be a motivational speaker and he hopes people will consider giving to the Ronald McDonald house as well.

You can find different ways to donate here.