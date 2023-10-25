LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders is being sued for documentation about the purchase of a $19,000 lectern by blogger Matt Campbell.

Campbell’s lawsuit against the governor’s office was filed on October 24.

The lawsuit states the governor’s office did not turn over documents related to the purchase of a $19,000 lectern, claiming that is a violation of the state’s FOIA law.

Campbell has also requested copies of the calendar and emails for the first gentleman Bryan Sanders.

KNWA/FOX24 reached out to Sanders’ office and Campbell for comment and is waiting for a response.

Campbell has already filed a lawsuit against the Arkansas State Police. The lawsuit accuses the agency of illegally withholding public records he requested related to Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ travel and security.

Those requests included communications regarding the security for Sarah and Bryan Sanders, and records regarding their costs.

Campbell also requested communications and travel records for the State Police plane, which the governor uses for travel, and records related to Sanders’ trade mission to Europe earlier this year.

State Police cited several exemptions in declining to release records that didn’t apply, Campbell’s lawsuit said. They include an exemption for the governor’s “working papers,” and another regarding records related to governor’s mansion security. State Police also claimed the documents were considered “personnel records” and would have been an unwarranted invasion of privacy, the lawsuit said.