NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is calling for blood donations after last week’s winter storms shrank reserve levels.

According to a press release, the Center is the sole supplier of blood products to 44 area healthcare facilities.

The Center said all blood drives scheduled for Feb. 2-4 were canceled and donor centers in Joplin, Mo., Springdale and Bentonville, Ark. were closed as well, which led to over 500 donations being lost.

“While we did experience significant losses last week, our blood reserve levels were adequate in keeping up with local hospital demand,” CBCO Media Relations Representative Chris Pilgrim said. “Events like last week’s storm help to illustrate the importance of having those reserves on hand. Without them, last week would have been a very different story from the perspective of blood availability. We are calling on eligible blood donors to give this week at a CBCO blood drive or donor center to help us build those reserves back up to acceptable levels.”

The Center notes blood usage in Ozarks area hospitals remains high as January, 2022 transfusion numbers were the highest in three years.

“Blood usage doesn’t stop when major weather events like this occur,” Pilgrim said. “It still takes around 200 donations each day to fulfill local needs. If you are eligible, please consider giving this week. There are dozens of opportunities to save lives all across the Ozarks.”

Those who donate will receive a long-sleeve, quarter-zip CBCO pullover while supplies last, the release said.

To find a blood drive near you and to make an appointment, click here.