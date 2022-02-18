NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO), the sole supplier of blood products to 44 area healthcare facilities, is calling on eligible blood donors to give early next week to help stabilize blood reserve levels, which have already been negatively impacted by winter weather over the past two weeks.

According to a press release, the current weather forecast calls for a significant winter storm to hit the region Wednesday and Thursday, February 23 & 24. Potential exists for blood drive cancellations late in the week, as a significant portion of scheduled drives are taking place at area schools.

“When school is in session, high-schoolers are eager to save lives during their blood drives,” CBCO Media Relations Representative Chris Pilgrim said. “But if the anticipated winter storm causes school cancellations, the area stands to lose a significant amount of donations. There are ten high schools set to hold blood drives Wednesday through Friday. If those drives are canceled or postponed, they represent almost 400 lost donations.”

Current blood reserves show less than a three-day level of some blood types, including Type O Negative. It is highly recommended that donors give ahead of the storm next week at a CBCO Donor Center or mobile blood drive.

Successful donors will receive a long-sleeved quarter zip pullover as a thank you, while supplies last.

CBCO will have updates on donor center hours and canceled drives online at www.cbco.org.