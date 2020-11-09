Blood drive challenge between Arkansas, Florida football fans

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO) teams up with LifeSouth Community Blood Center in Florida to host a new blood drive challenge.

The What Color Do You Bleed Challenge is a competitive drive that pits Arkansas blood donors against donors in Florida before their SEC football matchup on November 14.

The What Color Do You Bleed Challenge takes place November 9 – 13 at CBCO donor centers in Bentonville and Springdale, as well as several other blood drives across the region.

Those include:
Monday, November 9
Bentonville – Word of Life, 808 SW 14th St. 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Rogers – Rogers Activity Center, 315 W. Olive St. – 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Fayetteville – Living Faith Church, 1351 S. Morningside Drive – 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Tuesday, November 10
Bentonville – First Baptist Church, 200 Southwest A Street – 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Siloam Springs – New Life Church, 1611 Cheri Whitlock Dr. – 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Wednesday, November 11
Fayetteville – Physicians’ Specialty Hospital, 3873 N. Parkview Dr. – 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
Fayetteville – Torchy’s Tacos, 1541 M.L.K. Jr. Blvd. – 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Rogers – Torchy’s Tacos, 4950 W. Pauline Whitaker Pkwy. – 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Thursday, November 12
Lowell – Lowell Community Blood Drive – First Baptist Church, 130 Jefferson – 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Harrison – North Arkansas Regional Medical Center, 620 N. Main – Noon to 6:00 p.m.
Fayetteville – Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson – 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Friday, November 13
Prairie Grove – Prairie Grove Christian Church, 611 Wayne Villines Rd. – 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Fayetteville – Washington Regional Medical Center, 12 E. Appleby Rd. – 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Donors during What Color Do You Bleed Challenge will get a custom T-shirt featuring their favorite team as well as a coupon for a free queso dip from Torchy’s Tacos.

Donors are encouraged to make an appointment beforehand and maintain social distancing.

