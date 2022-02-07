FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The next City of Fayetteville-hosted blood drive will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 9, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO) bloodmobile will be located on the Fayetteville Downtown Square. CBCO is calling on eligible blood donors to help refill blood reserve levels, which dropped sharply during the severe winter storm last week. According to a press release, more than 500 donations were lost due to drive cancellations and donor center closures.

CBCO is the sole provider of blood and plasma to the 44 area healthcare facilities.

Blood usage in area hospitals remains high.

January’s transfusion numbers were the highest in the last three years, according to CBCO. Blood usage doesn’t stop when a major weather events occurs, and it takes around 200 donations each day to fulfill local needs.

Donors will receive a free long-sleeve, quarter-zip pullover as a thank you. Appointments are strongly encouraged to manage donor flow.

Schedule your appointment online at https://donate.cbco.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/129199.

Masks are required for donors and staff. If you don’t have a mask, one will be provided.