FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — People are donating blood in honor of a fallen Fayetteville police officer.

April 13 is Officer Stephen Carr Day which honors the fallen officer. Carr’s badge number was 413. He was shot and killed at the police department parking lot in 2019.

The city of Fayetteville hosted a blood drive with the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks. Organizers and donors say the event not only helps the community but honors a local hero.

“It’s good to help the community, but especially on a day like this to remember officer Carr and especially when we used to all work together,” retired Fayetteville police officer Gary Crews said.

Andrea Johnson is the blood drive consultant for the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks. She says the blood supply in the area is low and encourages everyone to donate if they can.

“A great way to honor somebody is to come out and donate blood,” Johnson said. “Because obviously the police officers and first responders know that blood is needed for the patients in this area and this is a great way for just the average community person to come out and show their support.”