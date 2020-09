BRENHAM, Texas (KDAF) — A federal court in Texas ordered Blue Bell Ice Cream to pay $17.25 million in criminal penalties for shipments of contaminated ice cream in 2015.

In May 2020 Blue Bell pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of distributing contaiminated ice cream.

According to the Department of Justice, the $17.25 million fine is the largest-ever criminal penalty following a conviction in a food safety case.

Below is the full ruling: