(KARK) – Fans of Blue Bell’s coffee flavor now have another one to get hooked on this summer.

Blue Bell announced their new flavor, Java Jolt, has officially hit store shelves across the nation.

The company said the new flavor combines their coffee ice cream flavor with dark chocolate chunks and a coffee fudge swirl. The limited-time flavor is available in pint size.

Blue Bell executive Joe Robertson said the idea for the new flavor came from fan reaction to the coffee flavor.

“Our Coffee Ice Cream is a fan-favorite, so it is the perfect base for our new Java Jolt,” Robertson said. “We think coffee lovers will be very pleased with this combination!”

Recently, Blue Bell also released their Dr. Pepper Float flavor, a collaboration between the two Texan brands. That one is available in pint size, as well as a half gallon.