Blue Cross Blue Shield hosts ribbon cutting for new NWA Corporate Center

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Blue Cross Blue Shield hosted a ribbon cutting for its new Northwest Arkansas Corporate Center.

The new building is located just off the Don Tyson parkway along the I-49 corridor, a quarter-mile from Arkansas Children’s Northwest hospital.

NWA Council President and CEO Nelson Peacock says having the corporate location in the region could lead to benefits for the people of northwest Arkansas.

It’s really gonna add a lot in our ability to provide customer service to people for their health care insurance, but also being able to work with some of our large employers to drive down costs over the next two years.

Nelson Peacock, NWA Council President and CEO

Blue Cross Blue Shield will bring in around 300 employees to its new corporate center.

