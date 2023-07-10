BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

Arkansas outfielder Jace Bohrofen became the fourth current Razorback to be taken in the 2023 Major League Baseball Draft when he was chosen by the Toronto Blue Jays in the sixth round on Monday afternoon.

Bohrofen was the 184th overall pick after a season in which he led Arkansas with a .318 batting average, 16 home runs and 68 hits and also drove in 52 runs, the second-best total for the Razorbacks.

The slot value on his pick is $304,700.

The former Oklahoma City (Okla.) Westmoreland star began his college career with a season at Oklahoma before transferring to Arkansas.

Bohrofen played in 32 games as a sophomore for the Razorbacks while starting 24 and hitting .228 with 3 home runs and 17 RBIs while dealing with injuries.

The other Razorbacks taken in the draft so far have been pitchers Jackson Wiggins (68th by Chicago Cubs), Hunter Holland (74th by Cincinnati) and outfielder Tavian Josenberger (100th by Baltimore).

Arkansas has also had five signees chosen in the first six rounds of the draft.

Trinity (Fla.) Mitchell third baseman Aidan Miller (27th by Philadelphia), Houston area outfielder Kendall George (36th by the Los Angeles Dodgers), St. Louis shortstop Nazaan Zanetello (50th by Boston), Colorado shortstop Walker Martin (52nd by San Francisco) and Wisconsin pitcher Dylan Questad (150th by Minnesota).

Photo by John D. James