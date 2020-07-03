Blue Lives Matter protest met with counter-protestors

FILE – In this June 3, 2020, file photo, demonstrators protest the death of George Floyd, Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. It’s rare for public opinion on social issues to change sharply and swiftly. And yet in the wake of George Floyd’s death, polling shows dramatic movement in Americans’ opinions on police brutality and racial injustice. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Blue Lives Matter supporters came together in Fayetteville and they were met with counter-protestors just across the street.

Organizers tell us they were in front of the courthouse for two different reasons.

Jacci Perry with the Blue Lives Matter side told us she was there for America wanting to show her support of police officers and celebrate her freedom.

The rally gaining support from Justice of the Peace candidate Shannon Marti.

Marti posting on Facebook Monday signing people up to protest.

Meanwhile across the street was Activist Aaron Clarke.

He organized the counter-protest saying it is important for our current and future elected officials to support all colors of the community.

“Not just blue lives. You have to support black lives. You have to support brown lives. You have to support asian lives. You have to support chinese lives. It’s not just about the two, it’s about you have to support these lives. If you can’t even say Black Lives Matter as an elective official, what are you even doing,” Clarke said.

“We’re here to celebrate America and that everybody can celebrate America even if they’re opposing views. Just respect one another and be kind to one another and we can move forward,” Perry said.

We reached out to Marti for comment, but have yet to hear back.