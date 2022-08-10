LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Blue-tinted entertainment at Robinson Center scheduled for September.

The Blue Man Group, a performance art ensemble combining comedy with art, sound and movement will be at Robinson Center Sept. 9 – 11 as part of its North American tour.

The three men, all bald, blue and non-speaking, engage in signature drumming interspersed with colorful splashes and quirky comedy throughout the show.

Five performances will be held, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Friday night, then at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and finally at 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are available at the Robinson Center box office, CelebrityAttractions or Ticketmaster. Discounts are available for groups over 10 in number.