OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health invites the public to create “Blue Ribbon Trees” in honor of Child Abuse Prevention Month as a reported 14,000 children in the state suffered abuse and neglect in 2021.

In an effort to raise awareness, OSDH says organizations and individuals are invited to decorate trees with blue ribbons during April as the month aims to recognize the importance of families and communities working together to strengthen families to prevent child abuse and neglect.

“April is a time to celebrate the important role that communities play in protecting children,” said Sherie Trice, OSDH Community-Based Child Abuse Prevention (CBCAP) Grant Coordinator “Everyone’s participation is critical. Focusing on ways to support and strengthen families, in every interaction, is the best thing our community can do to prevent child maltreatment and promote optimal child development.”

According to a press release, organizers of the 14th Annual “Build a Blue Ribbon Tree for Kids” campaign have set a goal of 2,022 registered Blue Ribbon Trees statewide this year. Any blue-colored materials may be used to create the Blue Ribbon Trees. Blue flagging tape has been the decorating material of choice for many participants in previous years for its durability, visibility and low cost, the release said.

Registration forms are available to download here until April 30.

OSDH added, photos of registered Blue Ribbon Trees posted to social media with the #GoBlueOK hashtag will be featured on OSDH social media platforms and the Family Support and Prevention Service website, and will be showcased throughout the year in a community partnership video slideshow presented at events hosted by the Office of Child Abuse Prevention.