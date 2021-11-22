Blue & You Foundation awards $3.36 million to Arkansas organizations

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Blue & You Foundation for a Healthier Arkansas announced that 41 initiatives in the state will receive grants totaling $3,360,327 that will directly impact 71 of Arkansas’ 75 counties.

The Blue & You Foundation is a charitable foundation established and funded by Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield to promote better health in Arkansas.

“Eleven of our grants this year focus on education for medical professionals and eight grants address behavioral health, issues that are extremely important to the health of all Arkansans,” said Rebecca Pittillo, executive director of the Blue & You Foundation. “Ten of our grants will reach Arkansans statewide. And because we are very aware of the need for more health equity within our state, eight of our grants focus specifically on minority populations.”

Some of the recepients of top grants are the Arkansas Children’s Foundation in Little Rock, the Arkansas Rural Health Partnership in Lake Village and the Ashdown Community Foundation, Inc., each of whom received $150,000, according to a press release.

For more information about the Blue & You Foundation, visit here.