ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A new hands-on aquarium opens on Feb. 7 at the Pinnacle Hills Promenade in Rogers.

Blue Zoo features touch-and-feed stingrays, birds, reptiles, sharks and more.

Steve Spiteri, operation manager at Blue Zoo, says the aquarium wanted to bring these creatures to people who don’t normally have access to them.

“When somebody says ‘Hey, we need to help some creatures out on the reefs,’ now we know what they are. Now, we have actually petted them and played with them. We care about them,” Spiteri said.

Day passes to Blue Zoo start at $17 for children ages three to 12 and $20 for adults.