BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Bella Vista and the Bella Vista Property Owners Association have collaborated to bring more trailside art to the area.

The Bluebird Sculpture Trail, located off Riordan Road and west of U.S. 71, features sculptures from artists around the country.

“The Bluebird Sculpture Trail is an initiative aimed to display quality sculptures by professional artists and make them accessible to all, outside of museum walls. Each collection of sculptures will be in place for one year, starting in May each year, on an annual rotating schedule,” a release from the city said.

The exhibit is part of a public arts initiative launched by the City of Bella Vista three years ago. The city says that it will enhance the quality of life in the community and showcase the area’s natural beauty.

The city says that all of the works in the exhibit will be available for purchase at the conclusion of the exhibit cycle. Donors are also welcome to purchase the sculptures and designate that it remains on the trail.

The sculptures in the first cycle will be from Doug Cox, Dan Perry and Jorge Leyva, three artists who have ties to Northwest Arkansas.

The trail is a 0.5-mile loop consisting of textured concrete and the city says that it is perfect for all ages.

City representatives, the Bella Vista POA and the Bella Vista Arts Council will unveil the exhibit during a ceremony on Thursday, May 11 at 5 p.m.