LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield announced Friday it is taking action to provide aid to those impacted by the tornado that made its way through Northwest Arkansas on Wednesday, March 30.

BlueCross BlueShield and its family of companies are helping those affected who are covered by Arkansas Blue Cross, Health Advantage or BlueAdvantage Administrators of Arkansas by offering a one-time, 10-day emergency refill on maintenance medications.

If a member has lost an ID card, an electronic card can be downloaded using the My Blueprint Mobile app, which can be found in the Apple app store or Google Play.

Those needing in-person assistance signing up for My Blueprint or replacing their ID card with a printed copy can visit our ArkansasBlue welcome center in Rogers, located at 4602 W. Walnut St. or our new welcome center in Fayetteville, located at 3013 N. Collage Avenue, Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“Natural disasters are always a frightening experience, and our thoughts are with those impacted by the early morning storm this week,” said Arkansas Blue Cross President and CEO Curtis Barnett. “We want to make sure that our members have uninterrupted access to care during this time, especially those with immediate healthcare needs. We are in contact with local authorities and assessing current and future needs in the community as a whole and are here to help where we can.”

Members who have questions about medication deliveries should call the customer service number on their member ID card or call: