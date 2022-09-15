ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas BlueCross and BlueShield are launching “Take Good Care: Mom and Baby,” a free seminar for new and expectant mothers.

With a goal of promoting healthy outcomes, the seminar covers information from understanding new nutritional needs, to developing a birth plan, to learning how to care for a baby in the days and weeks after giving birth.

“From the moment a woman becomes pregnant, her health is directly connected with the health of her child. At Arkansas Blue Cross, we want to empower Arkansas parents to make healthy decisions for themselves and their babies,” said Dr. Creshelle Nash, Medical Director of Health Equity and Public Programs.

On September 22, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the ArkansasBlue welcome center in Rogers (4602 W. Walnut Street), experts will provide vital information for expectant moms and women planning to become pregnant. In addition to learning about nutrition and your baby’s development, participants can get information on:

Finding the right doctor

Creating a birth plan

Newborn screenings

Immunizations

Infant and maternal mental health

Breastfeeding

Infant and maternal mortality prevention

Healthcare experts from Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield will be joined by the March of Dimes, WIC, the LaLeche League, Child Care Aware, the Single Parent Scholarship Fund, Maven, the Arkansas Department of Human Services, UAMS and the Arkansas Department of Health.

“Being able to provide these kinds of resources is what our ArkansasBlue welcome centers are all about,” said Rogers welcome center Manager Candice Holt. “We are here to not only assist our members but to help improve the health of our neighbors and our community, and that begins from birth.”

The seminar is open to Arkansas Blue Cross members and non-members. Participants should reserve their spot here. Additional Take Good Care: Mom and Baby seminars are scheduled for January 12, April 13 and July 13, 2023.