LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — With a goal of helping improve the mental health of Arkansas students, Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield Tuesday launched its Take Good Care Calming Room initiative, which will fund the creation of a calming room at schools in each of Arkansas’ 75 counties.

According to the press release, public, private and charter schools in Arkansas serving students ages 12 to 18 are eligible to apply. Applications must be submitted by September 22. Guidelines and an online application can be found here.

According to the 2023 Kids Count report recently released by the Annie E. Casey Foundation, Arkansas ranks 43rd in the nation for child well-being. Among the many factors is the mental well-being of Arkansas’ young people. More than 14% or 83,135 Arkansas children and teens are dealing with anxiety and depression.

“These rooms will provide a quiet space where students can take a few minutes to collect their thoughts, relax and address any anxiety or stress they might be experiencing – all under the guidance of school counselors, nurses or administrators,” Curtis Barnett, Arkansas Blue Cross President and CEO

A 2021 report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found 42 percent of high school students experience persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness. Of those, 57 percent are teenage girls. It’s just one of the reasons a group of female students at White Hall Middle School sought a grant from the Blue & You Foundation for a Healthier Arkansas to create a quiet room in their school two years ago.

“The room is used by students who need to ‘cool down’ or de-escalate, if they’re feeling overwhelmed or anxious, or simply need a quick, quiet moment,” said Michelle Bond, White Hall Middle School guidance counselor. She says it allows students to return to the learning environment feeling calmer, relaxed, and with an overall better sense of belonging and feeling more grounded.

“The physical and mental well-being of our youth is something that must be supported,” Barnett added. “Their mental well-being is essential to their ability to perform in the classroom, their ability to grow personally and academically, and their ability to become the best adults they can be.”

Calming rooms help students regulate their emotions and often feature items such as:

* soft lighting * tranquil colors * comfortable furniture * positive, inspirational messages * journals, coloring books, and other sensory objects

Recipients will be announced on November 1. One school in each county will be awarded $2,500 for the creation of a calming room at their school.