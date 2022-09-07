NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Due to popular demand, Walton Arts Center has added a third performance at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, December 21, of the popular children’s theater production “Bluey’s Big Play,” presented by BBC Studios and Andrew Kay in association with Windmill Theatre Co.

According to a Walton Arts Center press release, “Bluey’s Big Play” is a brand-new theatrical adaptation of the Emmy Award-winning children’s TV series, with an original story by “Bluey” creator Joe Brumm and composer Jeff Bush. Featuring “brilliantly crafted puppets in the first-ever theater adaptation,” this is “Bluey” as you’ve never seen before.

Tickets are on sale now for all three performances, with limited tickets still available for the previously announced 7 p.m. performances on Wednesday, December 20, and Thursday, December 21. Ticket prices are $29 to $59, plus applicable fees.

