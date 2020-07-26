BMX biking competition in Lowell

LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) –– BMX racers from across the region rolled into Lowell this weekend to compete in a variety of races.

Mudtown BMX hosted double races with the first of three state qualifying races starting on Sunday. The final race will be in Little Rock in September.

“We’re pretty excited, everytime we see so many riders out here it brings enjoyment and excitement. Basically we’re gonna have so much fun here today.” said racer Arthur Anders.

Sunday’s race will be at 12 p.m. at Mudtown BMX in Ward Park, Lowell.

