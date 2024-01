ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Boat and Outdoor Expo will return to Rogers on Thursday.

The event will be held at the Rogers Convention Center from January 4-7.

It will include vendors from all around the country showing off different types of boats and outdoor equipment among other things.

The expo will close each night at 8 p.m. except for the last day when it will close at 5 p.m.