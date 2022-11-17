FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville Police body cam footage released to KNWA/FOX24 shows the arrest of Razorback football players Anthony Brown and Myles Slusher on Nov. 6.

Brown and Slusher were arrested around 2 a.m. on the morning of Nov. 6. Both were arrested for disorderly conduct.

According to a Fayetteville Police report, an officer asked Brown to get out of the road and he complied. Then, the body cam footage shows Brown a couple of steps back onto the street. The officer is then seen grabbing Brown’s sleeve. The police report states the officer was trying to get Brown off the road.

The police report states Slusher was nearby and that Slusher grabbed the officer that was touching Brown and tried to pull him away from Brown.

Slusher’s attorney, Adam Rose, said the reaction of the police in response to Slusher was “very strong”.

“He simply was trying to inquire as to what the officer was doing and why he was doing it and that’s all he is guilty of, frankly, is trying to check on his friend,” Rose said.

Both Slusher and Brown were booked into the Washington County Detention Center and released later on the morning of Nov. 6. Both the players were suspended from playing football for a week and Arkansas football head coach Sam Pittman said they will be available to play in Saturday’s game against Ole Miss.