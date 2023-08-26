UPDATE: A body has been located, according to the City of Siloam Springs.

The investigation is ongoing.

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Siloam Springs Kayak Park has been temporarily closed due to an ongoing search for a missing swimmer Saturday morning, according to a release.

Benton County authorities, the Siloam Springs Fire Department, and Siloam Springs Police have teamed up for the search and rescue operation.

This is the second time in the last month that the Kayak Park has closed due to a rescue.

