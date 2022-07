FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith police are working the scene of a body of an unknown female found on July 8 near 9500 Rogers Avenue on the bank of Massard Creek.

According to a news release from the Fort Smith Police Department, the age and identity of the female are unknown.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the release. If anyone has any information that could assist investigators, call 911 or 479-709-5100.