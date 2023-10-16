PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Prairie Grove Police Department says a body was found near Bob Kidd Lake Road on October 16.

According to a Facebook post from the police department, around 4 p.m., officers were searching an area of W. Highway 62 near Bob Kidd Lake Road in connection with the Silver Alert of a missing Lincoln man when they discovered the body of a deceased man.

Police say no foul play is suspected at this time.

The post says the body was turned over to the Washington County Coroner’s Office and will be transported to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for identification and further investigation.