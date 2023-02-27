FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A body that was found and retrieved from the Arkansas River in Fort Smith on February 26 has been identified.

According to a report from the Fort Smith Police Department, the body was identified as Jose Molina-Portillo, 43. His body was found and recovered from the river near Harry E. Kelley River Park on Sunday.

According to police, there were “no immediate signs of foul play” and the body has been sent to the Arkansas State Medical Examiner to determine the cause and manner of death.