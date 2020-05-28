Body found in Tulsa creek believed to be 2nd missing child

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Police say a body found in an east Tulsa creek is believed to be that of a second missing toddler who disappeared with his sister last week.

Tulsa police Lt. Richard Meulenberg said the body found about 5 p.m. Wednesday is “a young, young male” and police believe it is that of 2-year-old Tony Crook.

Related story: Tulsa police say body of a young girl pulled from Oklahoma river; possibly connected to missing Tulsa children

The body of a young girl was found in the Arkansas River on Tuesday and is believed to be 3-year-old Miracle Crook.

The two children disappeared Friday and police have said they were last seen holding hands and walking toward a creek outside their east Tulsa apartment.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers