Body found in Tulsa creek believed to be 2nd missing child

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Police say a body found in an east Tulsa creek is believed to be that of a second missing toddler who disappeared with his sister last week.

Tulsa police Lt. Richard Meulenberg said the body found about 5 p.m. Wednesday is “a young, young male” and police believe it is that of 2-year-old Tony Crook.

The body of a young girl was found in the Arkansas River on Tuesday and is believed to be 3-year-old Miracle Crook.

The two children disappeared Friday and police have said they were last seen holding hands and walking toward a creek outside their east Tulsa apartment.