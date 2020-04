FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Police identify the body of a man found under a bridge in Washington County.

A city employee found 50-year-old Jeffrey Adams just off the Razorback Greenway on Wednesday morning.

According to Lt. Jeff Taylor with Springdale police, Adams has been sent to the state medical examiner’s office in Little Rock to determine the cause of his death.

