Body of missing Rogers man found in Cave Springs

CAVE SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Cave Springs Police Department, and the Rogers Police Department have found the body of a missing Rogers man.

According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, on June 11 around 1 p.m., the body of Jose David Montoya-Valdez was found in a parked car just off Highway 264.

According to Keith Foster with the Rogers Police Department, Montoya-Valdez went missing on June 4, and his disappearance was reported on June 5.

On June 10, Benton County Sheriff’s Office says it was asked by Cave Springs Police Department to assist with a suspicious vehicle off the highway.

The car was attached to a missing person’s case out of the Rogers Police Department.

The three law enforcement departments conducted an extensive search of the vehicle and the surrounding area.

The sheriff’s office says there will be no further information released at this time as the investigation is ongoing.