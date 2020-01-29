Body of pregnant woman found near El Dorado

News

by: Jonathan Freeman

Posted: / Updated:

EL DORADO, Ar. (01/28/2020) — The body of a pregnant woman was found just outside of El Dorado, Arkansas this afternoon.

According to investigators on the scene, the body was found near Three Creeks and they say that the woman was at least eight months pregnant.

As of right now, no name has been released and the cause of death is unknown.

We have a crew headed to the scene and will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss