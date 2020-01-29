Body of pregnant woman found near El Dorado

EL DORADO, Ar. (01/28/2020) — The body of a pregnant woman was found just outside of El Dorado, Arkansas this afternoon.
According to investigators on the scene, the body was found near Three Creeks and they say that the woman was at least eight months pregnant.
As of right now, no name has been released and the cause of death is unknown.
We have a crew headed to the scene and will update this article as more information becomes available.
