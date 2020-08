LE FLORE COUNTY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) – Emergency crews have recovered the body of a fisherman who went missing on the Spring River this weekend.

The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety says 46-year-old Nguyen Son slipped and fell into the water while casting a net at the Kerr Lock and Dam.

Witnesses say they saw him fall in and struggle before he went under. He was not wearing a flotation device.

The drowning happened yesterday around 2:00 PM.