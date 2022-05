MADISON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to a press release, a Boil Water Order has been issued for Hickory Flat Road, Copeland Lane and Natural Walk Road areas on May 5.

This Boil Order is due to a water main washed out from the heavy rains. The release from the Madison County Water Facilities Board notes that citizens will be notified once the order has been lifted.