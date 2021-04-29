Boil order called for Dean Springs Road in Alma

ALMA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Due to a main water line break, Highway 71 Water has issued a precautionary boil order for residents on Dean Springs Road effective immediately until further notice, according to Niki Garrett of Highway 71 Water.

A boil order has been called for customers on Dean Springs Road from Highway 71 to Valleyside Bend including Spring Valley Lane, Bayou Terrance, and then from East Newberry to Orchard View Estates, including Carousel Lane and Chapen Way.

The order affects close to 50 residences.

Customers of Highway 71 Water are asked to boil their water briskly for one minute prior to use. All ice cubes should be discarded, and only boiled water should be used for making ice.

The boil order will be lifted when Arkansas Department of Health notifies Highway 71 Water.