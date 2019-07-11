Boil order issued for certain Benton County residents

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) — A boil order has been issued for a portion of the county.

The Department of Health has issued a boil order for the area of North 13th Street and Stratton Road in Little Flock.

Eddie Cooper with the health department said the order was issued as a precautionary measure because contaminated water may have entered the distribution system because of pressure issues.

Residents in this area are encouraged to boil water for at least one minute before drinking or using while preparing food.

The boil order is in effect until further notice.