ALMA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Highway 71 Water District No. 1 issued a boil order on November 2 due to a water line break on West Graphic Road in Alma.

According to a press release from Highway 71 Water, a precautionary boil order has been issued for customers on West Graphic Road from Windy Hill Drive east to South Graphic Drive, including Windy Hill, Wilhelm Way, North Graphic Cutoff, Old Graphic, Youth Ranch Road, Ridgeway Lane and Ridge Road.

The boil order affects around 201 residences, according to the release.

The release says customers are asked to boil their water briskly for one minute prior to use, discard all ice cubes and only use boiled water for making ice.